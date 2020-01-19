Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Late collapse against Caps
Varlamov stopped 24 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Varlamov looked to be in control as the Isles took a 4-1 lead into the third period, but no lead is safe against Alex Ovechkin and company. Varlamov is staggering into the All-Star break, going 1-5-1 over his last seven starts, but on the season he still has a respectable 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage.
