Varlamov saved 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Varlamov earned his third win in his last four games, bringing him up to 4-2-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .920 save percentage in six games. He's a solid goaltender and on another team he might have been the starter, but Ilya Sorokin is the clear No. 1 with the Islanders, which significantly eats into Varlamov's fantasy value.