Varlamov left Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights in the third period, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov stopped 36 of 38 shots prior to his exit, and the Islanders held a 3-2 lead. Ilya Sorokin took over Varlamov in goal. It's believed Varlamov suffered an injury, but there may not be an update on his status prior to Sunday.