Varlamov (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Boston after two periods, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov stopped 25 of 27 shots through two periods of work but Ilya Sorokin entered the game to begin the third. It's unclear what happened to the 33-year-old but an update on his status should be available after the game.
