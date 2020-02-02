Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Likely starter Tuesday
Varlamov is expected to be between the pipes when the Islanders take on the Stars on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone as Thomas Greiss played poorly in the 4-3 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. The problem is that neither Varlamov nor Greiss is playing all that well right now. Varlamov has lost his last four starts and has allowed 17 goals during this span. Coach Barry Trotz is likely to keep alternating both goaltenders until one once again separates himself from the other.
