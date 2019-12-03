Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Limits Wings to one goal
Varlamov stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Varlamov was only beat by Dylan Larkin, who scored a power-play goal in the second period. This was the Russian's first win since Nov. 19. The 31-year-old improved to 8-3-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 14 appearances. Assuming Thomas Greiss (illness) starts Tuesday's game in Montreal, Varlamov's next turn in the goalie rotation would come Thursday at home against the Golden Knights.
