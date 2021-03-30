Varlamov stopped 20 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the first period, and while Varlamov shut the Pens down the rest of the way, the Isles couldn't find enough offense to rally. Varlamov has lost three of his last four starts, but on the season he still carries an outstanding 2.19 GAA and .922 save percentage.