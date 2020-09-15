Varlamov is the confirmed started for Game 5 on Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Russian netminder wasn't terrible in Game 4's loss, turning aside 32 of 35 pucks, but he'll need to do better for the Islanders to stave off elimination Tuesday. It's also worth noting that Varlamov has surrendered three goals or more in five of his last six appearances, so those tempted to roll with the underdog Isles in DFS formats may want to think twice about rostering the veteran.