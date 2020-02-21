Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Looking to bounce back

Varlamov is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Red Wings, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov wasn't great in his last start Wednesday against the Avalanche, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to his former team. The 31-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a highly favorable home matchup with a Detroit club that's posted a disastrous 5-25-2 record on the road this year.