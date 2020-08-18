Varlamov will patrol the crease for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

In his past four starts, the Russian has been almost unbeatable, going 4-0-0 while adding a 1.47 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. Expect a hard fought battle from the Capitals on Tuesday, however, especially considering they are on the brink of elimination with a loss. Through the first three games of the series the Islanders have deployed a stingy defensive game to help Varlamov, as the Capitals have yet to top 30 shots in any game.