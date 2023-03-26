Varlamov made 33 saves in a 2-0 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Varlamov allowed just one goal by Kyle Okposo, who was gifted the puck in tight when a shot from the right point deflected off Anders Lee and onto his stick. The netminder had no time to react and Okposo put it in off the near post. It was Varlamov's first start in two weeks -- it's hard to get ice time behind Ilya Sorokin, one of the NHL's best at his craft.