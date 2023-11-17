Varlamov stopped 29 of 32 shots in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken on Thursday.

All three of the goals allowed by Varlamov ended up coming on the power play. This marks the third consecutive game where Varlamov has failed to pick up a win, allowing at least three goals in all of those contests. While the Russian netminder seems to be the second option behind Ilya Sorokin, he has gotten off to a solid start to the season, posting a 2-3-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .934 save percentage. If he continues his excellent play in net, he could start to carve out more starts for the Islanders moving forward.