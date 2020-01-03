Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Loses low-scoring game to Devils
Varlamov's 29 saves on 31 shots weren't enough in Thursday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey.
New York opened the scoring in the second, but Varlamov was beaten by P.K. Subban later in the middle frame before giving up the third-period winner to Nico Hischier. The Islanders struggle to put away bad teams due to their defensive style and the Devils have been hot of late, so don't pay this defeat too much mind.
