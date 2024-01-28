Varlamov stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Making his second straight start, Varlamov was sharp against a potent Florida offense, holding the Panthers to a pair of power-play goals in regulation before ultimately surrendering the game-winner to Oliver Ekman-Larsson in overtime. The 35-year-old Varlamov has dropped both his starts since returning from a 10-game IR stint, allowing seven goals on 63 shots. Overall, he falls to 6-5-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.87 GAA this season.