Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Makes 35 saves
Varlamov allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
While the 31-year-old gave up at least three goals for the fourth time in the last five games, this was a pretty solid performance. The Islanders did jump out to a 3-0 lead, which Varlamov blew late in the third period, but the Islanders scored twice late in the third period. Varlamov made up for yielding three even-strength goals with six saves on special teams. He is 17-9-4 with a 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage this season.
