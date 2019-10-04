Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making Islanders Debut
Varlamov led his team onto the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov was pretty sharp during preseason play, maintaining an admirable 2.06 GAA and .922 save percentage through four appearances. The 31-year-old Russian will be sharing the load with Thomas Greiss in 2019-20, but he should still see the majority of starts as the Islanders' 1A option. He'll look to make a good first impression with his new club by picking up his first victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Capitals team that just knocked the defending Stanley Cup champions off on the road Wednesday.
