Varlamov will guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Varlamov allowed four goals on 26 shots Thursday versus the Canadiens in his return from a lower-body injury. During Varlamov's absence, Ilya Sorokin went 3-6-1 with a .907 save percentage, so this may be a case of the Islanders trying to give their top goalie some extra rest heading into the All-Star break. The Panthers present a tough challenge for Varlamov, as they've scored scored 12 times during their three-game winning streak.