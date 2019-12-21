Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making second straight start
Varlamov will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov has outplayed Thomas Greiss lately, winning his last four starts and posting a .935 save percentage, so coach Barry Trotz is abandoning the goaltender rotation. The Ducks come to town in a bit of a slump, as they've lost three of their last four and totaled just seven goals in that span.
