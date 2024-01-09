Varlamov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Adam Pelech (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve. Varlamov, who has been out since Jan. 2, doesn't have an exact timetable for his return. Ken Appleby has been serving as Ilya Sorokin's backup.
