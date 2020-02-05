Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Nabs first win in five starts

Varlamov made 28 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

The Islanders tied the game late and pulled it out in extra time, enabling Varlamov to snap his personal five-game losing streak. That skid had began Jan. 11 and Varlamov owns a .872 save percentage since then, including Tuesday's victory. For the season, Varlamov is 16-8-4 with a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage.