Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Nabs first win in five starts
Varlamov made 28 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.
The Islanders tied the game late and pulled it out in extra time, enabling Varlamov to snap his personal five-game losing streak. That skid had began Jan. 11 and Varlamov owns a .872 save percentage since then, including Tuesday's victory. For the season, Varlamov is 16-8-4 with a 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage.
