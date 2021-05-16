Varlamov (lower body) is expected to practice Monday and could be back as soon as Tuesday's Game 2 against the Penguins, per coach Barry Trotz, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Trotz said the team kept Varlamov out of Game 1 as a precaution to give the goalie a chance to reach full health. Capable No. 2 Ilya Sorokin played well in Sunday's 4-3 Game 1 win and will be in the mix to start Game 2 even if Varlamov is healthy, but it sounds like Varlamov is at least trending toward being able to dress in Game 2 after sitting out the series-opener entirely.