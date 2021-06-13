Varlamov turned aside 30 of 31 shots Sunday in a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1.

Varlamov was 53 seconds away from a shutout when Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scored an extra-attacker goal from in tight to cut New York's lead to 2-1. It was the fourth straight victory for the veteran netminder, who boasts a sparkling .930 save percentage during the postseason and has turned in just one sub-.900 performance in eight starts. He'll undoubtedly be back between the pipes for Game 2 on Tuesday.