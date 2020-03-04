Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Needed in relief against Habs
Varlamov stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Thomas Greiss to begin the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
It's the second time in Greiss' last three starts he's gotten the hook, a large part of the reason why Varlamov saw the bulk of the action in the crease for the Isles in February, On the season, the 31-year-old now sports a 2.57 GAA and .915 save percentage.
