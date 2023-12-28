Varlamov stopped six of seven shots after replacing Ilya Sorokin to begin the third period of Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Penguins.

Little went right for the Islanders on Wednesday, but Varlamov at least wasn't too busy over the final 20 minutes. The veteran netminder had given up at least three goals in nine straight starts prior to this relief appearance, and over that stretch he's posted a 3.31 GAA and .899 save percentage, albeit with a 4-3-2 record.