Varlamov stopped eight shots after entering in relief of Ilya Sorokin in the second period of Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After Varlamov dropped the first two games of the series, the Islanders turned to Ilya Sorokin on Thursday in an attempt to change the momentum. However, Sorokin allowed three goals on Carolina's first 14 shots before the Isles turned back to Varlamov midway through the second period. The 35-year-old Varlamov managed to hold the Canes scoreless over the game's final 30:33 minutes, though New York ultimately couldn't find a tying goal, leaving Sorokin with the loss. Varlamov figures to be back between the pipes for Saturday's do-or-die Game 4. Despite the Islanders' struggles thus far in the series, Varlamov's posted a solid .915 save percentage in three postseason appearances.