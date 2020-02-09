Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: New year has not been kind

Varlamov made 27 saves for the Islanders in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

Varlamov was sharp, something he's struggled with of late. He'd allowed at least three goals in his last five starts (1-3-1) and five in two of them. Since the calendar flipped to 2020, Varlamov has delivered just two wins (2-6-1) in nine starts. Hopefully this strong performance is the start of something sharp for Varlamov.