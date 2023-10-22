Varlamov made 40 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo.
Varlamov gave the Isles a chance, but he got zero help from his teammates, other than a goal that went in off a Buffalo defender. His efforts probably kept this game from being a complete blowout. The Isles have an elite tandem with Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov, but at some point they need to figure out how to score.
