Varlamov made 40 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

Varlamov gave the Isles a chance, but he got zero help from his teammates other than a goal that went in off a Buffalo defender. His efforts probably kept this game from being a complete blowout. The Isles have an elite tandem with Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov, but at some point they need to figure out how to score, as they have just nine goals over four contests to date.