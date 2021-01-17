Varlamov (neck) won't start in Saturday's game against the Rangers, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov took a shot to the neck from Cal Clutterbuck in warmups, and he'll sit out of the second game of the year. Ilya Sorokin will make his NHL debut in Varlamov's place.
