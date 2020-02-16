Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: No support in loss

Varlamov made 42 saves on 43 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Varlamov's teammates were only able to put 19 shots up against Marc-Andre Fleury, and none got by the opposing goalie. This left Varlamov with a hard-luck loss, which dropped him to 17-10-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 36 games.