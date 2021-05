Varlamov (lower body) isn't dressed for Sunday's Game 1 against the Penguins, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Varlamov had been working to get back into game shape after sustaining an injury late in the season, but he hasn't progressed past skating on his own and won't suit up for Game 1 despite previous optimism that he would be available. Ilya Sorokin will make his postseason debut as the starter, with Cory Schneider backing him up.