Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Not playing this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varlamov (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.
Varlamov had knee surgery in December of 2024 and has not played since then. The 37-year-old goaltender has one more year remaining on a four-year contract he signed in July of 2023. It remains to be seen if he will ever suit up again in the NHL.
