Varlamov (lower body) was not on the ice at morning practice and remains out of action versus Chicago on Thursday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Varlamov has missed almost two weeks of action with the injury. He is 3-4-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .889 save percentage. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start Thursday with Marcus Hogberg as his backup.