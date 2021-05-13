Varlamov (undisclosed) didn't practice with the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov was forced to leave the game Monday with what coach Barry Trotz called a strain but didn't elaborate any further. Trotz also stated Wednesday that he fully expects Varlamov to be ready when the Islanders open up the playoffs versus the Penguins, possibly Saturday or Sunday.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Leaves Monday's contest•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Monday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes tough-luck loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Devils on Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Finally solved in loss to Sabres•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Monday•