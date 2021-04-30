Varlamov set aside all 25 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Varlamov continued his tremendous play against the Rangers, improving to 4-1 against them this season with three shutouts. The Islanders' stifling defense made this one easy for Varlamov, and the team's struggling offense broke out with two goals in the first period and one apiece in the second and third. These same two teams will face off again Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether Varlamov's success against the Rangers gets him another look over Ilya Sorokin in that one.