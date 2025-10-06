Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Officially designated for IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varlamov (knee), as expected, was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Considering Varlamov remains without a clear recovery timeline, his placement on injured reserve to open the season shouldn't come as a surprise. The Islanders will open the year with Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich as the goaltending tandem. Even once given the all-clear, Varlamov could struggle to unseat Rittich from the backup role and may find himself featuring in the minors at some point.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Skating, no timeline for return•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Status uncertain for start of camp•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to resume skating•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making progress in recovery•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Had knee procedure in December•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Doubtful to return this season•