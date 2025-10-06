Varlamov (knee), as expected, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Considering Varlamov remains without a clear recovery timeline, his placement on injured reserve to open the season shouldn't come as a surprise. The Islanders will open the year with Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich as the goaltending tandem. Even once given the all-clear, Varlamov could struggle to unseat Rittich from the backup role and may find himself featuring in the minors at some point.