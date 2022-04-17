Varlamov (illness) will not play Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov did not take part in Sunday's morning skate, and head coach Barry Trotz said afterward that the Islanders' top goaltender would remain unavailable for a second straight contest. Ilya Sorokin is slated to make another start in Varlamov's place.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Out Friday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Singing blues in St. Loo•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls short in Dallas•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting road game•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blanks Rangers on Friday•