Varlamov (undisclosed) will not dress Friday versus Washington, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.
Ilya Sorokin will get the start and Ken Appleby will be the backup for the Islanders. Varlamov has outplayed Sorokin this season, albeit in limited action as Varlamov is 6-4-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .919 save percentage. Consider Varlamov day-to-day at this time.
