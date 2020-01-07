Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Outstanding in shutout

Varlamov posted a 32-save shutout in Monday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.

Facing an explosive offense, Varlamov was up to the task, playing most of the game with no margin for error until Anders Lee's third-period tally put the Islanders ahead. The Russian goalie's second shutout of the year helped him improve to 15-5-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 27 appearances. Varlamov will get some well-earned rest after five straight starts as Thomas Greiss is set to start versus the Devils on Tuesday. Expect Varlamov to draw a tough assignment again Saturday against the Bruins.