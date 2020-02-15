Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease in Vegas

Varlamov was the first goalie off at morning skate, indicating he'll start Saturday's matchup in Vegas, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old will start again after relieving backup Thomas Greiss in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Nashville. Varlamov has been decent in his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.13 GAA and .896 save percentage in that span. The Russian will likely be busy in net, as the Golden Knights lead the league in shots for per game this campaign (34.5).