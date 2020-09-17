Varlamov will tend the twine for Thursday's Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Russian stood tall in Game 5's big win, stopping 36 of 37 shots he faced in the overtime victory. Across the series, Varlamov has gone 2-2-0 along with a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage in five games. Expect Varlamov to be on the top of his game for the win-or-go-home Game 6.