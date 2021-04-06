Varlamov will start in the home crease Tuesday against the Capitals.

Varlamov's in a rough patch, as he's recorded an .879 save percentage and a 2-3-0 record over his past six appearances. He did beat the Capitals in his last start despite letting in four goals on just 22 shots. Varlamov will need to be on top of his game once again, as the Caps are second in the league with 3.42 goals per contest.