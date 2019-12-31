Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Varlamov will be in goal against the Capitals on the road Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov will be making his seventh appearances in goal in the Isles' last eight contests. After splitting the netminding duties for the early part of the season, it would seem Varlamov has taken over as the preferred option in net, though his hold on the starting job is likely tenuous at best.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slows down Wild•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Pegged to face Wild•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Allows pair of goals in relief•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Poor showing in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making second straight start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Shines in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.