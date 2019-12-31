Play

Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Varlamov will be in goal against the Capitals on the road Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov will be making his seventh appearances in goal in the Isles' last eight contests. After splitting the netminding duties for the early part of the season, it would seem Varlamov has taken over as the preferred option in net, though his hold on the starting job is likely tenuous at best.

