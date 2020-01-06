Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Monday's start
Varlamov will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
This will be Varlamov's fifth straight start. He's pulled away from Thomas Greiss as the No. 1 netminder for good reason. Greiss has struggled, and over the past four outings, Varlamov has been superb with a .932 save percentage and 2.03 GAA. The Avalanche offer a tough test, however, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.55 goals per game.
