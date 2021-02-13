Varlamov will start in Saturday's home game versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov's hot start was short-lived, as he's recorded an .896 save percentage and a 2-1-2 record over the past five games. The Islanders' strong defense always keeps him in good position. The Bruins have a ton of offensive firepower, so don't be fooled by their 2.92 goals per game, which ranks 19th in the league.