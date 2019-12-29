Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Pegged to face Wild

Varlamov will tend the road twine in Sunday's matchup against the Wild, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has appeared as relief for Thomas Greiss twice over the last two weeks, but he's been solid in the starter's crease with a 5-0-1 record and .919 save percentage in December. The Wild have picked up the pace offensively lately, and they've won five of their last eight while averaging four goals per game.