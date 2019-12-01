Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in relief
Varlamov stopped all 30 shots he faced in relief of Thomas Greiss (undisclosed) during Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Isles already had a lead when Greiss exited the game midway through the first period, so Varlamov won't get credit for the win despite his stellar play. With the team back in action Monday in Detroit and no clarity yet on Greiss' condition, it seems likely Varlamov, who now sports a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage on the year, will get the start.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Facing Sharks on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Weathers storm for OT win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.