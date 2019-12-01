Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in relief

Varlamov stopped all 30 shots he faced in relief of Thomas Greiss (undisclosed) during Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Isles already had a lead when Greiss exited the game midway through the first period, so Varlamov won't get credit for the win despite his stellar play. With the team back in action Monday in Detroit and no clarity yet on Greiss' condition, it seems likely Varlamov, who now sports a 2.50 GAA and .918 save percentage on the year, will get the start.