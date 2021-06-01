Varlamov stopped 39 of 42 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

The Islanders had a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Bruins scored twice on Varlamov to tie the game. The Russian netminder ended up with the win in overtime when Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway. Given the result in Game 2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Varlamov start again in Thursday's Game 3 at home -- head coach Barry Trotz has shown no hesitation to ride the hot hand.