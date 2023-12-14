Varlamov stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

While it wasn't Varlamov's best effort this season, the 35-year-old netminder earned a fourth straight win thanks to Simon Holmstrom's shorthanded goal that put New York ahead late in the third period. Varlamov has been solid overall this year while backing up Ilya Sorokin -- he improved to 6-3-1 with a .921 save percentage and 2.60 GAA. He should get one more start this week as the Islanders play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday versus Boston and Montreal, respectively.