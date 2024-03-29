Varlamov made 26 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Florida took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Varlamov shut the door the rest of the way as the Isles rallied for a vital win as they try to stay in the playoff picture. The veteran netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss in March, going 3-0-1 on the month with a 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage, and with Ilya Sorokin looking worn down while dropping six straight starts, Varlamov could find himself in a timeshare over the final weeks of the regular season.